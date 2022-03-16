Sexy Malaika Arora takes a dip in the pool in a black swimsuit; see photo

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora has once again sent the temperatures soaring as she stepped inside a pool in a black swimsuit.

The actress took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of herself taking a dip in a swimming pool. She can be seen wearing a black frilled swimsuit over a white bralette, and has her hair tied in a ponytail.

"Lost...." she captioned the post.

Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades was among the first ones to drop a compliment under the post. She commented on the picture with fire emoticons.

Fans of the actress too called her hot and sexy under the post.

On the work front, Malaika has worked as a VJ, model and reality show judge. She is best known for featuring in songs like 'Chaiyya Chaiyya', 'Kaal Dhamaal' and 'Munni Badnaam Hui' among others.

She is currently one of the judges on the reality show 'India's Got Talent'.

Malaika was previously married to Arbaaz Khan and is mother to 19 years old son Arhaan Khan. She is currently dating actor Arjun Kapoor.

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 05:00 PM IST