Sexy Kashmera Shah, 50, flaunts her svelte figure in bikini; watch video

Actress and former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Kashmera Shah often shares stunning pictures and videos on social media.

Recently, she shared a video in which the actress can be seen striking different poses in a sexy bikini.

The 50-year-old actress can be seen donning a white and hot pink bikini as she flaunts her enviable curves.

Check out the video here:

Moments after the actress shared the post, fans and celebrities were all praise for her.

Tannaz Irani commented, "You are just getting more divine like wine! Intoxicating."

The actress is quite vocal on social media about various issues and advocates body positivity. Earlier, Kashmera had slammed haters who time and again criticise and age shame her. Along with one of her Instagram posts, the actor had written, "I have enough critics already. But the loudest voice I hear is my own. I am my own cheerleader. So go ahead and have a field day trolling. After all, you also need something to do with your life my dear haters."

It wouldn't be wrong to say that at the age of 50, Kashmera is hotness personified. She is the mother of twins - Rayaan and Krishaang Sharma with comedian-actor Krushna Abhishek.

On the work front, Kashmera was last seen on 'Bigg Boss 14' as a challenger. She made her directorial debut with 'Marne Bhi Do Yaaron' in 2019. She also produced the film.

Kashmera was also a part of 'Bigg Boss' Season 1. The actress has worked in several films, which includes 'Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge', 'Hera Pheri',' 'Jungle' and 'Wake Up Sid' among others.

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 06:03 PM IST