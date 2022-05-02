Sexy Ileana D'Cruz flaunts her svelte figure in lavender swimsuit - see photo

Bollywood actress Ileana D'Cruz on Monday treated her fans with a stunning throwback photo from her exotic vacation at the Maldives.

Ileana never misses a chance to grab eyeballs by sharing her photos and videos on social media. She once again took the internet by storm by posting a stunning bikini picture of herself.

In the photo, the 'Rustom' actress is seen flaunting her svelte figure in a lavender swimsuit with a matching shrug thrown over her shoulder.

"Yes it’s a throwback. Yes I miss the beach. Yes I refrained from saying vitamin sea. Oh.. Oopsie," she captioned her post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ileana was last seen in ‘The Big Bull’ with Abhishek Bachchan. The film was loosely based on the securities scam of 1992.

She will next be seen in 'Unfair N Lovely', a comic take on India's obsession with fair skin. The film is set against the backdrop of Haryana and features Ileana opposite Randeep Hooda.

Ileana will also join Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, and Indian-American sensation Sendhil Ramamurthy for a yet-to-be-titled film.

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 08:29 PM IST