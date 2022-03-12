Sexy Chitrangda Singh turns up the heat in a sultry black monokini

Bollywood actress Chitrangda Singh turned up the heat on Instagram with her sizzling pictures.

Clad in a black monokini with a little skin show from the sides, Chitrangda flaunted her svelte figure in style. She captioned it as, “Woke up like this for the weekend! How aboutya? #weekendready”

Recently, Chitrangda essayed the role of Abhishek Bachchan's wife in 'Bob Biswas', a spin-off of the 2012 movie 'Kahani'. It also marked the directorial debut of Diya Annapurna Ghosh, daughter of 'Kahani' director Sujoy Ghosh.

She said: "Well, I feel really overwhelmed hearing the amount of amazing responses I have been getting for the character that I essayed in 'Bob Biswas'. This film is really special to me. I would really like to thank the viewers and my fans for appreciating all our efforts. "

The actress further added on receiving few complaints from her fans and film critics about her not being seen more often on screen.

"Also, to the people who want to see me more often on screen, I assure them that it will happen here on," she said.

Over the years, Chitrangda has worked in films like 'Desi Boyz', 'Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3', and 'Baazaar' to name a few.

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 12:20 PM IST