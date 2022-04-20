Sexy Ananya Panday flaunts her svelte figure in blue bikini; Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor react

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday shared stunning bikini pictures on Instagram. The actress never misses a chance to impress her followers with her social media posts.

On Wednesday, Ananya posted throwback photos from 'Gehraiyaan' shoot. In the snaps, she can be seen posing in a blue bikini. She teamed it with an oversized orange shirt. Ananya kept her makeup minimal and let her hair down.

"When continuity pictures aren’t so bad 🤪 throwback to Gehraiyaan dayzzz," she captioned her post.

Moments after she shared the post, her fans and close friends dropped adorable comments for the actress.

While Suhana Khan wrote, "Oh wowwww," Shanaya Kapoor commented, "anne." Several fans also dropped heart and fire emojis in the comments section.

Advertisement

On the work front, Ananya will be next seen in 'Liger' opposite Vijay Deverakonda. Helmed and written by Puri Jagannadh, 'Liger' is about a slumdog of Mumbai streets becoming a champion in MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) sport. Ramya Krishnan features as Vijay's mother, while Ronit Roy is seen as his coach.

Touted to be one of the biggest action extravaganzas in India, 'Liger' also features boxing legend, Mike Tyson. The upcoming sports drama is produced by Karan Johar, Charmme Kaur, and Jagannadh.

The film is slated to get a worldwide theatrical release on August 25, 2022, in five languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Ananya will also be seen in 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 07:10 PM IST