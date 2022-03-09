Sessions court rejects Kangana Ranaut's plea seeking transfer of defamation case filed by Javed Akhtar

A sessions court in Dindoshi has rejected two pleas of actor Kangana Ranaut - one seeking to transfer lyricist Javed Akhtar’s defamation proceedings against her and another seeking to transfer her counter-complaint filed against the veteran.

Kangana had moved the sessions court in January end with these pleas. She had sought relief under Sec 408 of the CrPC. By this provision a court can transfer a case in its jurisdiction to another court to meet the ends of justice. She had filed this application after her appeal was rejected against the order of a magistrate court before which she had sought a transfer of proceedings.

She had contended in her present plea that the Andheri magistrate is biased against her and had till date not decided her application for permanent exemption from appearing in court. She said that the court was instead compelling her to file a fresh exemption application on every date without recording a reason on why her presence is required.

In his response to this plea, the lyricist through his advocate Jay Bharadwaj had said that the application is a ‘delaying tactic’ to delay the proceedings before the magistrate court. It had pointed out that she has unsuccessfully challenged the proceedings before the Andheri court five times in the past and the present is her sixth attempt. Due to her absence before the court, the trial has not progressed, it said.

Akhtar’s defamation proceedings had arisen out of a TV interview Kangana appeared in after actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, in which she had called him part of a certain gang of Bollywood.

