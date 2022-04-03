Seerat Kapoor opens up about her birthday resolution, says 'I want to grow as an artist'

Actress Seerat Kapoor is celebrating her birthday today. The actress, who is active on her social media and keeps updating her fans with her daily day-to-day activities and her upcoming projects, shares her birthday plans.

Talking about how the year has been for her, Seerat says, "This year has taught me many things, like paying attention to the little things that may have been at the back of my mind. It’s important to listen to your inner voice, all the more now that we’v all been witness to how unpredictable life can be. But in the end, all’s well when the right learning and communication comes across and leads us all towards making progress."

Seerat also shared her thoughts on receiving special gifts from her loved ones. The actress says, "For me, spending time with my close ones is the best birthday gift. We enjoy our share of conversations over a warm and intimate birthday dinner.”

"My resolution for the coming year is to explore myself, to grow as an artist, and to be connected with my fans through my performances in every language they seen me in," she adds.

On the professional front, Seerat was last seen in a music video alongside Badshah.

She made her Tollywood debut with the film "Run Raja Run" in 2014 and has since acted in films such as "Tiger," "Columbus," "Raju Gari Gadha 2," "Maa Vintha Gadha Vinuma," "Krishna and His Leela," and many others.

Fans are eagerly awaiting Seerat Bollywood debut in "Maarrich" with veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah and Tusshar Kapoor. The actress will also star in Dil Raju's forthcoming Telugu film as a leading lady.

