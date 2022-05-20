Seema Khan changes name on Instagram after filing for divorce from Sohail Khan, shares a cryptic note

Amid divorce reports with Sohail Khan, fashion designer and 'The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives' star Seema Khan recently changed her name on Instagram.

She removed Khan from her name and her moniker now reads "Seema Kiran Sajdeh."

This comes almost a week after Seema and Soail were spotted at family court in Bandra. According to several media reports, they filed for divorce. However, they are yet to release an official statement about their divorce.

Earlier today, Seema also shared a post about trust on her Instagram stories. "Everything will work out in the end. You don't need to know how. You just have to trust that it will," the post shared by Seema read.

Seema is a fashion designer by profession and owns a label under her name in Bandra. She married Sohail in 1998.

Seema hails from Delhi and she had come to Mumbai to pursue a career in fashion designing. Sohail had earlier said that he fell in love with Seema at first sight. Soon both of them started dating each other, however, Seema’s family was not ready for their wedding.

That is why Seema and Sohail took a big decision and the day Sohail’s film ‘Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya’ (1998) was released, the two ran away from home and had got married at the Arya Samaj temple.

They have two sons Nirvaan and Yohan.

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 05:10 PM IST