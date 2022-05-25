'Scam 1992' director Hansal Mehta marries partner of 17 years Safeena Husain

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta took his fans and followers off-guard after announcing his marriage with partner Safeena Husain.

The 'Scam 1992' director took to Instagram and wrote, “So after 17 years, two children, watching our sons growing up and chasing our respective dreams we decided to get hitched. As always in life this was also impromptu and unplanned. Our vows however were truthful and but for this little ceremony they would never have been said. Ultimately love prevails over all else. And it has…”

For those unversed, Hansal was married to Sunita in his 20s, with whom he has two sons—Jay and Pallava. However, the couple parted ways and got divorced.

Safeena is the daughter of late actor Yusuf Hussain, who has worked in films like 'Krrish 3', 'OMG – Oh My God!', 'Dil Chahta Hai', 'Dhoom 2', and 'Raees'.

Hansal and Safeena are parents to two daughters—Kimaya and Rehana.

Hansal Mehta, who delivered the critically-acclaimed first part 'Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story' is back with 'Scam 2003: The Telgi Story'. Theatre actor Gagan Dev Riar has been roped in to play the lead role.

Mehta will serve as the showrunner and direct alongside Tushar Hiranandani.

The upcoming season, produced by Applause Entertainment in association with StudioNext, will tackle the 2003 Stamp Paper fraud by Abdul Karim Telgi.

The new season will chronicle the life of Telgi, a fruit-seller born in Khanapur in Karnataka, and his journey to becoming the mastermind behind one of the most ingenious scams in India.

It is adapted from the Hindi book 'Reporter ki Diary' penned by journalist and news reporter Sanjay Singh, who is credited with breaking the story of the scam.

Published on: Wednesday, May 25, 2022, 10:18 AM IST