Say what? Shraddha Kapoor is the second most-followed Indian actress on Instagram

Actress Shraddha Kapoor often treats her fans and followers with stunning photos and videos on social media.

Shraddha, who is quite active on Instagram, has now achieved a massive feat of 70 million followers on the photo-sharing platform, making her the second most followed Indian actress on social media after Priyanka Chopra.

Shraddha's talent has always been garnered a lot of appreciation from the audience and the critics. Since her debut in 'Aashiqui 2', she has made a significant place in the heart of the audience. She is also known for her performances in 'Ek Villain', 'ABCD 2', 'Baaghi', 'Chhichhore', and many more.

ALSO READ Photos: Shraddha Kapoor gives a glimpse of her shoot day

Shraddha is a force to reckon with. Her social media imprint is huge and the actress often shares beautiful moments from her personal life and work life.

On the work front, Shraddha is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film with actor Ranbir Kapoor. The film that is yet to get a title, is among the highly awaited releases of Bollywood.

The movie will mark Shraddha’s first-ever collaboration with Ranbir, for which her fans her supremely excited for.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 03:12 PM IST