Sara Ali Khan turns businesswoman, invests in a casual wear brand

In a span of three years, Sara Ali Khan has not only emerged as one of the most bankable actresses but also an influential name in the brand world, endorsing the top ones. And now, the actress has turned entrepreneur.

Riding high on the success and critical acclaim of her last release ‘Atrangi Re’, Sara made an official announcement on Monday and revealed her decision to turn entrepreneur at the age of 26.

Taking to her social media, the actress shared a post by putting up her vibrant picture, which read, “Today’s the day! 🥳 I have been waiting so long to make this announcement 😍📣 I am very proud to let you all know that I’ve invested in @thesouledstore 🙌🙌 It’s the first of its kind investment for me. I met the founders and the team of the #MadeInIndia brand last month and we were an instant match."

Take a look at her post here:

Loading View on Instagram

Apart from being a lucky mascot at the box office and one of the leading female actors of her generation, Sara is fast emerging as a businesswoman at a young age.

Meanwhile, on the film front, after wrapping up her shoot for director Laxman Utekar’s next with Vicky Kaushal recently, Sara started shooting Pawan Kripalani’s next titled ‘Gaslight’, also starring Chitrangda Singh and Vikrant Massey.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Sara Ali Khan to fly to Rajkot for 'Gaslight' starring Chitrangda Singh and Vikrant Massey

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 06:52 PM IST