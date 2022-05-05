Sara Ali Khan stuns in ultra-glamourous sequin dress - watch video

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, who is quite active on social media, often shares bits and pieces of her life with fans.

From sharing updates on her religious and spiritual trips and every look she tries on, to every lineup she has in her kitty, Sara's followers are well-equipped with her whereabouts.

Recently, the actress shared a reel of herself in a glittery robe dress, and added the trendy song ‘All That Glitters’.

Sara Ali Khan, leaves us dazzled as she slips into this colorful sequin dress. The actress seems to be keeping her mood light as the weekend is around the corner. Her sparkly makeover has added another oomph to the ensemble.

Check out the video here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara Ali Khan's last outing ‘Atrangi Re’ was much appreciated by audiences and reviewers around the country.

Currently, the actress was spotted shooting for ‘Gaslight’ with Vikrant Massey and has recently finished shooting for an untitled project next to Vicky Kaushal.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 07:47 PM IST