Sara Ali Khan revisits 'Kedarnath' memories as she shoots for 'Gaslight' in Khopoli

Life comes full circle for Sara Ali Khan who is currently in Khopoli shooting for her next film. The young star shot portions of her debut film ‘Kedarnath’ in the Raigad district and got nostalgic to return to the same place 5 years later.

Currently filming 'Gaslight' in Khopoli, Sara gave audiences a glimpse of her experience there on her social media platform.

Posted a nostalgic Sara, “Sun, Shoot, Swim, Saturday - Sara’s favourite S’s …Throw back to Kedarnath shoot days.

With ‘Kedarnath’, Sara Ali Khan proved her mettle as an actress, choosing to do a performance-heavy film right at the start of her career.

The gorgeous star now takes on an unconventional role that pushes the envelope in the Pawan Kripalani directorial, for which she is currently shooting. The film also stars Vikrant Massey. It will be the first time that both the actors will be seen sharing screen space.

Besides, she will also be seen paired alongside Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar's next. The film is yet to be titled.

Published on: Sunday, May 01, 2022, 04:51 PM IST