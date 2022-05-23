Sara Ali Khan looks uber cool in neon outfits on the streets of UK

Sara Ali Khan who is always glowing and cheering never misses a chance to live life to her fullest no matter where she goes. Be it the misty valleys of Kedarnath, or the streets of the United Kingdom, the actress has got all the charm to explore the beauty at its best.

The actress took to her social media and shared some uber-cool pictures while she was seen exploring different sites on the streets of the United Kingdom. Sara donned some really attractive neon outfits paired with some quirky shoes and shades. She wrote the caption - "Enough of the monochromatic ♠️ It’s time for some Sara, Neon and Dramatic #alwaysextra"

Sara Ali Khan garnered immense love from the audience and the critics for her amazing performance in 'Átrangi Re' where she was seen sharing screen space with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar.

On the work front, the actress has recently finished shooting for an untitled project with Vicky Kaushal and was also spotted shooting for ‘Gaslight’ with Vikrant Massey.

Published on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 03:34 PM IST