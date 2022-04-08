Saqib Saleem shoots for his unannounced project in Goa on his birthday

2021-2022 stood for quite a few of milestones in Saqib Saleem's acting career. After the appreciation he amassed for '83' and 'Unpaused: Naya Safar', the actor has leveled up and is well on his way to delivering compelling content.

The '83' actor rings in a working birthday with the first schedule of his unannounced project in Goa. Happy to be doing what he loves on his special day, he hails shooting for the project as the best gift.

Although nothing about the series is officially out, it has been speculated that it is directed by an acclaimed filmmaker. The actor has been tight-lipped about the project, however, it has been conjectured that the script of this project has been featuring on his Instagram stories.

ALSO READ Saqib Saleem spills the beans on collaborating again with sister Huma Qureshi for a film

Saqib says, "I'm really excited to be at the centre of a project that has been written at the height of intelligence. It's great to be in the tourists' paradise on my birthday, doing what I love the most - acting. This is a special project that's making my birthday memorable."

Saqib will be also seen in the horror-comedy 'Kakuda' along with Sonakshi Sinha and Riteish Deshmukh and he awaits the release of first his production 'Double XL' starring Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Exclusive! How did Saqib Saleem transform into legendary Indian cricketer Mohinder Amarnath

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, April 08, 2022, 05:27 PM IST