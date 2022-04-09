Sanjay Dutt takes a dig at actors paired with young actresses on screen: 'I can’t be romancing Alia Bhatt in my 60s'

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt who now stars as the antagonist Adheera in Kannada movie "K.G.F: Chapter 2" headlined by Yash, the much-awaited follow up to 2019 hit "K.G.F", recently got candid about playing age appropriate roles on screen.

In an interview with Good Times, Dutt took a dig at his contemporaries who are paired opposite young or female leads who are half their age. He emphasized actors coming to terms with their real age. “Arrey ab hai to thodi main alia bhatt ke sath romance karunga. (I cannot be romancing Alia Bhatt at this age). Ya so I mean it’s like that, you got to move on," he said.

Over the years, Sanjay Dutt's most memorable performances are the ones where he has played morally complex characters, and looking back, the actor says it was his 1993 movie "Khal Nayak" that helped him step out of his comfort zone and take on larger-than-life characters.

Dutt made a spectacular entry in Hindi cinema with 1981 film "Rocky" and later headlined films such as "Vidhaata", "Imaandaar", "Jeete Hain Shaan Se", "Ilaaka", "Taaqatwar" and "Thaanedar".

But playing Ballu in Subhash Ghai's super hit "Khal Nayak" gave him an opportunity to experiment with his choices, instead of restricting himself in good guy roles.

Talking about his character Adheera, the actor said the role is completely different from Kancha Cheena, the bald-headed antagonist of Hrithik Roshan-starrer "Agneepath".

"This character is as strong as Kancha Cheena was in 'Agneepath'. But where the character is different is his unpredictable nature. He has a different look and a challenge. Adheera is out there to rightfully claim back KGF. He is right in his own way that he wants his kingdom back," he told PTI.

Directed by Prashanth Neel and also starring Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj, "K.G.F: Chapter Two" will be released in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi on April 14.

Published on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 09:22 AM IST