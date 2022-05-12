Sanjay Dutt shares a tough workout picture: 'Nobody cares about your story till you win'

Sanjay Dutt's charisma and physique have always been admired by the generations. The actor is always up with his never give up attitude as seen while shooting 'KGF Chapter 2' when he just recovered from cancer and still nailed the character of 'Adheera' with his performance.

The actor has set many examples of his triumphs over difficult life situations and we have seen the testimony of the same in the past.

Recently, he took to his social media and shared a very intense workout picture in which his dedication can be seen as he lifts heavy chains in the gym. He wrote a motivating caption - "Nobody cares about your story till you win, so WIN!"

Loading View on Instagram

Sanjay Dutt has stunned everyone with his deadly villain avatar in 'KGF Chapter 2' which has garnered immense love from the audience and has become a major takeaway from the film.

Sanjay Dutt has some exciting projects coming up like 'Shamshera', 'Ghudchadi', and 'Prithiviraj'. Apart from that, he has signed up for some more interesting projects and the official announcements are expected soon.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 11:09 AM IST