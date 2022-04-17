Sanjay Dutt reveals he took drugs as he was shy with women: 'You do it and become a cool guy'

Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt's life has been nothing short of a film in itself. Recently, the actor opened up on the phase of his life when he was addicted to drugs and people called him names.

During an interview with Ranveer Allahabadia, Dutt recalled that he started consuming drugs because he thought it would make him look cool. He said that he was very shy during his younger days, especially with women, and so he began taking drugs 'to be a cool guy'.

"You do it and you become a cooler guy with the ladies, you talk to them," he said.

Dutt also shared that for 10 years of his life, he was only in his bedroom or the bathroom and was not interested in anything else. But when he returned from rehab, people called him 'charsi' and other names, and that is when he realised that he had to earn a respectable name for himself.

Hence, he started working out and soon people began complimenting him for his body and looks, and that is when he decided to continue working harder on the right path.

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt was recently seen as the antagonist Adheera in the blockbuster 'KGF: Chapter 2', which stars Yash in the lead role. The film released on April 14 and has already taken the box office by storm, with fans specially lauding Dutt's performance.

Next, Dutt will star in the historical drama 'Prithviraj', which features Akshay Kumar in the titular role. He also has 'Shamshera' in the pipeline with Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor.

