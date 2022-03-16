Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon wrap up first schedule of 'Ghudchadi'

Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Khushalii Kumar and Parth Samthaan have wrapped up the first schedule of 'Ghudchadi'.

The schedule was spread over Delhi and Jaipur and the shoot went on for 19 days.

The Binoy Gandhi-directorial is a rollercoaster ride full of fun, romance, and drama. It is written by Deepak Kapur Bhardwaj & Binoy Gandhi.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Nidhi Dutta and Binoy Gandhi.

A few days ago, Raveena had shared a video from the sets of the film with Sanjay Dutt wherein the duo could be seen trying the viral reel trend that sees people recording themselves using different camera angles.

Before 'Ghudchadi', Sanjay and Raveena have collaborated for the film 'KGF: Chapter 2', which will hit the big screens on April 14.

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 12:29 PM IST