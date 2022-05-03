Sanjay Dutt misses mom Nargis on her death anniversary; says 'Wish my wife and kids would have met you'

Sanjay Dutt is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood. He has often spoken of sharing a great bond with his mother, the late Nargis Dutt.

On Tuesday, the actor took to his social media and shared a heartfelt note about Nargis on her death anniversary. In a heartwarming caption, he wrote -

"Not a single moment goes by when I don’t remember you. Ma, you were the basis of my life and the strength of my soul. I wish my wife and kids would have met you for you to give them all your love and blessings. I miss you today and every day!"

Sanjay Dutt's recently released 'KGF: Chapter 2' is breaking the records globally and his character of 'Adheera' is also garnering immense love from the audience.

Dutt has some of the most exciting films coming up like 'Shamshera', 'Ghudchadi', and 'Prithiviraj'. Apart from that, he has signed up some more projects as well and the official announcements are expected soon.

