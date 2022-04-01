e-Paper Get App
Sanjay Dutt gives a glimpse of his workout session, receives appreciation from daughter Trishala Dutt

Sanjay Dutt can be seen flaunting his biceps while sweating it out in the gym

ANI | Updated on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 06:48 PM IST

Actor Sanjay Dutt, on Friday, dropped a picture from his workout session.

In the Instagram image, he can be seen flaunting his biceps while sweating it out in the gym.

"Harness your power! Exceed your expectations, because age is just a number #duttstheway," Sanjay captioned the post.

Sanjay's picture has garnered a lot of appreciation from netizens including his daughter Trishala Dutt.

"You look amazing Papa Dukes...love you," she commented.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sanjay is currently busy promoting his upcoming film 'KGF: Chapter 2'.

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 06:48 PM IST