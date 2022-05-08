Sanjay Dutt celebrates 41 years of his debut film 'Rocky': 'Thank you for all the love'

Ever since his debut in the Hindi film industry, actor Sanjay Dutt has been known for his persona and charisma. From playing the role of a chocolate boy in his first film 'Rocky' to essaying an intense villain Adheera in 'KGF: Chapter 2', the actor's journey in cinema has been diverse and worth remembering.

Recently, the actor completed 41 years in Indian cinema, and to mark this special day he took to his social media account and penned a thank you note.

He shared his picture from the film 'Rocky' and wrote, "4 decades + 1 year is sure a lifetime of a journey! Thank you for all the love you all gave me as Rocky, then... and as Adheera, now. I hope to keep entertaining all my fans and well wishers with more to come. ❤️ #41YearsOfCinema."

Sanjay Dutt's recently released film 'KGF: Chapter 2' is breaking the records at the box office and his character of a tough villain 'Adheera' has left everyone stunned.

On the film front, Sanjay Dutt has some exciting projects coming up like 'Shamshera', 'Ghudchadi', and 'Prithiviraj'. Apart from that, he has signed up for some more interesting projects and the official announcements are expected soon.

