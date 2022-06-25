Sanjana Sanghi trained for 3 months in martial arts and the usage of heavy weapons for 'Rashtra Kavach OM'

One of the most- awaited action entertainers starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjana Sanghi - 'Rashtra Kavach Om' is set to release theatrically on July 1, 2022. Helmed by Kapil Verma, the leading starcast appears in extremely aggressive and heavy-duty action-packed roles for their film.

To prep herself as Kavya in 'Rashtra Kavach OM', Sanjana Sanghi took professional training for a period of 3 months to perfectly perform the hardcore action sequences. She was also trained in martial arts, various forms of fights and the usage of heavy weapons, demanded for her role. Her transformation to get into the bold and furious character Kavya in ‘Rashtra Kavach OM’ has astounded the audience tremendously.

Speaking of her training and preparation for the film, Sanjana said, “To be entrusted with being and becoming Kavya by Kapil and Ahmed Sir has been the most humbling journey of my career yet. Putting in the hours at training and learning each skill from weapon training to hand-to-hand combat has both liberated and empowered me, with the hope that every young girl in the country feels inspired seeing Kavya be able to fight for herself and her purpose just like I have.”

We can’t wait to see Sanjana Sanghi kick-ass action avatar debut on the big screens with ‘Rashtra Kavach OM’.

Zee Studios and Ahmed Khan present, A Paper Doll Entertainment Production, produced by Zee Studios, Shaira Khan and Ahmed Khan, 'Rashtra Kavach OM' is directed by Kapil Verma. The film is all set to release in cinemas on July 1, 2022.