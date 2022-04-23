Sandeepa Dhar turns into a gorgeous bride for her music video 'Dua Karo' with Pratik Sehajpal

After presenting the first look and teaser of the melodious single 'Dua Karo' with 'Bigg Boss 15' sensation Pratik Sehajpal, Sandeepa Dhar has now unveiled her new look from the song grabbing the attention of the netizens.

Talking about the look, Sandeepa shed light on the song saying, "'Dua Karo' is a soulful melody that journeys through varied emotions. The most exciting part of the song was turning into a bride, soaking in the traditional and cultural elements gracefully. I have a number of different looks in the song, but definitely the bridal one is my favourite. I'm really excited for the song and can't wait for everyone to watch it."

Featuring in Stebin Ben's upcoming song 'Dua Karo', Sandeepa adds another feather to her cap after the success of her last music video 'Ik Mili Mainu Apsara' with B Praak.

'Dua Karo' has created immense buzz across the internet piquing the excitement of the audience. Releasing on 25th April, the music video is a romantic ballad.

Sandeepa has presented the audience with impactful and impressive performances in 'Abhay', 'MumBhai', 'Bisaat' and 'Chhattis Aur Maina' as well as in the recently released 'Mai'.

Gearing up for her first collaboration with Imtiaz Ali for the comedy venture 'Dr Arora', Sandeepa is on a roll with interesting projects.

Published on: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 01:37 PM IST