'Samrat Prithviraj' screening in Lucknow: UP CM Yogi Adityanath to watch film with Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar

Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar's 'Samrat Prithviraj' is all set to hit the theatres on June 3.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is all set to watch the inspiring and grand retelling of the life of the last Hindu King, Samrat Prithviraj Chauran at a special screening that is being organised in Lucknow.

Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar, along with director Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, will be present for this screening.

'Samrat Prithviraj' is Yash Raj Films’ first historical film, based on the glorious life of mighty, brave king Prithviraj Chauhan. Akshay Kumar plays the legendary warrior king who fought valiantly to protect India’s freedom from the ruthless invader Muhammad of Ghor in this larger than life cinematic spectacle. Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan’s valour to defend India against invaders and plunderers has inspired countless generations through folklore. The film salutes his spirit and courage in this big screen cinematic spectacle.

Akshay Kumar confirms this development saying, “It is an honour for us that the Honourable Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath Ji is watching our film based on the life and daredevilry of the last Hindu Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan who shed every drop of blood in his body to defend Bharatmata. Our film salutes the courage and valour of the mighty king and we hope that the people of our nation is inspired by his values of protecting his motherland at any cost.”

Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi adds, “Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan and his life is a living example of how every Indian must live for his family, his country and his freedom. The values of the mighty Samrat are still relevant and will continue to be relevant as we battle historical and cultural manipulation in an age of information. It is our great honour that the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Shri Yogi Adityanath ji is watching our film tomorrow and blessing our attempt in bringing to life the story of Bharatmata’s brave son.”

'Samrat Prithviraj' is directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, who is recognised for his television epic Chanakya and the critically acclaimed 'Pinjar'. Manushi makes this year’s most awaited debut as Samrat Prithviraj’s most beloved Sanyogita. Akshay Kumar tackles a historical role for the first time.

'Samrat Prithviraj' is set to release on June 3 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.