Samrat Prithviraj: Full list of states where Akshay Kumar-starrer has been declared tax-free

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar will be next seen in the much-anticipated historical, 'Samrat Prithviraj', which is based on the life and times of legendary ruler Prithviraj Chauhan.

Akshay plays the legendary warrior who fought valiantly to protect India from the merciless invader Muhammad of Ghor in this visual spectacle.

On the other hand, Manushi Chhillar will mark her Bollywood debut with the film, in which she will essay the role of Princess Sanyogita.

It has been directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi and is set to release on June 3.

Ahead of its release, a number of states has declared the movie as tax-free.

Check out the complete list of these states here:

Uttar Pradesh

After a special screening of 'Samrat Prithviraj' with Akshay Kumar himself, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated, "I announce that the movie will be tax-free in the state. The film talks about history and provides entertainment. It can be watched with the family."

Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted, "The film on the life of great warrior Samrat Prithviraj in which Akshay Kumar is in the lead role is declared tax free in Madhya Pradesh so that maximum number of youths see the movie and learn about him and a feeling of love inculcate in them towards their motherland."

Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami too announced on Thursday that 'Samrat Prithviraj' has been made tax-free in the state.