e-Paper Get App

'Salman Khan Sir wanted me to do an action commercial film, and that made me sign 'Nikamma'': Abhimanyu Dassani

The title track of the film is being anticipated as the party anthem of the year

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 09, 2022, 02:33 PM IST
article-image

Abhimanyu Dassani has created a huge buzz amongst the audience for his role in 'Nikamma', he confines all the qualities of an ideal massy Bollywood hero. The title track of the film is being anticipated as the party anthem of the year and the chemistry between the sizzling-trio is receiving love and appreciation, nationwide.

In a recent interview, Abhimanyu revealed that Salman Khan always wanted him to do an action commercial film. Abhimanyu said, “Salman Bhai wanted me to do an action commercial film even before my first film released, and that thought made me sign Nikamma”. He also added that he rushed to show the trailer of Nikamma to Salman Khan as it was released and he was so happy to know that he loved it and also shared it on his social media handle.

Produced by Sony Pictures International Productions and Sabbir Khan Films, and directed by Sabbir Khan, Nikamma will hit theatres on June 17, 2022.

Read Also
Turn up the heat with ‘Killer’ song from Abhimanyu Dassani, Shirley Setia, Shilpa Shetty's...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEntertainmentBollywood'Salman Khan Sir wanted me to do an action commercial film, and that made me sign 'Nikamma'': Abhimanyu Dassani

RECENT STORIES

After cyclist, now a female sailor accuses coach of making her "uncomfortable" during foreign tour

After cyclist, now a female sailor accuses coach of making her

Hot US golfer Paige Spiranac takes a dig at legend Phil Mickelson for signing up for Saudi...

Hot US golfer Paige Spiranac takes a dig at legend Phil Mickelson for signing up for Saudi...

India considers curbing fridge imports to boost local industry: Report

India considers curbing fridge imports to boost local industry: Report

Hyderabad Gang-Rape: Police will push for 'maximum punishment,' want 5 minors to be tried as adults

Hyderabad Gang-Rape: Police will push for 'maximum punishment,' want 5 minors to be tried as adults

Prophet remark row: Ajit Doval promises Iran action will be taken against offenders

Prophet remark row: Ajit Doval promises Iran action will be taken against offenders