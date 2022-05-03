Salman Khan makes special Eid appearance, greets fans - watch video

Bollywood actor Salman Khan treated his fans on the occasion of Eid on Tuesday. The actor appeared on the balcony of his home Galaxy Apartments in Bandra.

Needless to mention, fans cheered up after catching a glimpse of the actor.

As fans shouted, "Sallu, Sallu," the actor drew up the blinds and greeted his loyal fans with a big smile and a wave.

Take a look at some of his pictures and video here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman will reportedly share screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in the film 'Pathaan'. The film will see Salman in an extended cameo. It also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

Salman is also gearing up for his next film release 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'. Described as a family drama, the movie is directed by Farhad Samji and it stars Pooja Hegde opposite Salman.

Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 07:55 PM IST