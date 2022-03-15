Salman Khan, Aamir Khan's 'Andaz Apna Apna 2' on cards?

The iconic Bollywood film 'Andaz Apna Apna', which starred Salman Khan and Aamir Khan in the lead roles, is all set to get a remake.

According to a report in the Times of India, director Rajkumar Santoshi said that he is currently working on the script of the remake of the cult classic, and that he will take the film ahead only if he is satisfied with the final story.

The filmmaker also did not confirm if the remake will reunite Salman and Aamir on the silver screens. He said that he will think about the cast only after the script is finalised.

Meanwhlile, Santoshi visited Aamir on his birthday to extend his heartfelt wishes. He shared that the two did not talk about films and career, but instead, they just met as two good friends and reminisced their days on the sets of 'Andaz Apna Apna'.

The 1994 comedy blockbuster also starred Karisma Kapoor and Raveena Tandon. The original version was also directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and was produced by Vinay Kumar Sinha.

Meanwhile, Aamir will be next seen in the highly anticipated film 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles.Touted to be the official remake of the classic 'Forrest Gump', the film is slated to release in theatres on April 14, 2022.

Salman, on the other hand, will be seen sharing screen space with Katrina Kaif in 'Tiger 3'. Apart from this, Salman also has 'Kick 2' and 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' in his kitty.

A sequel to 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' is also in the making for the actor.

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 05:25 PM IST