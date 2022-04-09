Saif Ali Khan steps out for lunch with Sara and Ibrahim; netizens ask 'Roza nahi rakha?'

Bollywood superstar Saif Ali Khan stepped out for a lunch date with his kids Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan on Saturday in Mumbai.

A video of their outing has been doing the rounds on the internet, in which Saif, Sara and Ibrahim can be seen exiting a posh Bandra restaurant after enjoying a hearty lunch.

Saif is seen in his usual kurta and pyjama, while Sara wore casual striped co-ords. Ibrahim looked handsome in a classic white shirt and blue jeans combination.

However, their lunch raised several eyebrows as netizens asked if they were not observing roza in the holy month of Ramzan.

"They are not fasting?" a user commented. Another user wrote, "Lunch? Well Muslims are Fasting."

"Roza nahi rakha kya?" a user enquired.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saif will be next seen in the much-anticipated film 'Adipurush'. An adaptation of the Hindu epic Ramayana, 'Adipurush' will see Saif play the role of Lankesh.

He will also star in 'Vikram Vedha' opposite Hrithik Roshan.

On the other hand, Sara will be seen sharing the screen for the first time with Vikrant Massey in 'Gaslight'. She will also be paired alongside Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar's next. The film is yet to be titled.

Ibrahim, who is yet to mark his acting debut, is currently assisting Karan Johar on his directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', which stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan among others.

Published on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 06:35 PM IST