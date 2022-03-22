Sahher Bambba to star opposite Meezaan Jafri and Harshvardhan Rane in Sanjay Gupta's next

Actress Sahher Bambba, who marked her debut with 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas', will next be seen in action director Sanjay Gupta's yet-to-be-titled thriller, co-starring Meezaan Jafri and Harshvardhan Rane.

Ever since her debut film, the actress has signed a lot of projects including films and music videos, and the Sanjay Gupta directorial is the first on the list.

A source close to the production unit of the film said, "The makers of the film are thrilled to have Sahher Bambba on-board for it as she is the best fit for the kind of role they have in mind. Not just this, the script and Sahher's character have been written keeping in mind the director's vision, which happens to be perfectly in-sync with how the project is turning out to be. The audience is going to thoroughly enjoy her performance in this one for sure."

Sanjay Gupta's last directorial was the OTT smash hit 'Mumbai Saga', starring John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles.

Meanwhile, Sahher will also be seen in a music video titled 'Ishq Nahi Karte' alongside Emraan Hashmi. The song has been crooned by B Praak and a teaser was recently released by the makers.

The song’s lyrics have been penned by Jaani and it is also composed by Jaani and B Praak.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 01:41 PM IST