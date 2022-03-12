Saba Pataudi shares an adorable picture of Taimur and Jeh bonding with each other

Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Pataudi shared an adorable picture of her nephews Taimur and Jeh in latest Instagram post.

The two brothers can be seen staring at each other laying on their stomach in bed. Bebo captioned it as, Back...in CONVERSATION! Brother's bonding, Tim: I'm your older brother. Jeh: Ok....Bhaijaan.”

For those unversed, Saba is the middle child of Sharmila Tagore and late cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.

Earlier, Kareena had talked about Taimur's reaction after the birth of his baby brother Jeh.

She said that Taimur has been 'wonderful' with Jeh and is 'actually protective' about him.

The 'Jab We Met' actress added that Taimur has got the 'older brother vibe' and shared that when Taimur's friends come over, he asks them if they've seen his little brother and 'said hello to him.'

Saif and Kareena dated for a few years before tying the knot in October 2012. The couple welcomed their first child Taimur Ali Khan four years later on December 20, 2016. Saifeena welcomed their second child, Jeh on February 21 last year.

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 11:47 AM IST