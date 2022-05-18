Saba Azad poses with Hrithik Roshan's family to celebrate his cousin's birthday - see inside pic

Actor Hrithik Roshan and rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad might have maintained silence over their relationship so far, but their photos and social media interactions speak volumes.

In yet another photo which is now going viral, Saba can be seen having a gala time with Hrithik's family as they all celebrated the birthday of the latter's cousin.

Hrithik's father Rakesh Roshan shared the photo on his Twitter handle on Wednesday and wrote, "Eshu birthday greetings with a warm family celebration."

Eshu birthday greetings with a warm family celebration ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0lte9UkDmO — Rakesh Roshan (@RakeshRoshan_N) May 18, 2022

This is not the first time that Saba was seen mingling with Hrithik's family. Earlier too, she was spotted enjoying a 'family lunch' with the Roshans.

On the professional front, Saba is a musician and an actress, who was last seen in the web show 'Rocket Boys'. She has also starred in the anthology film 'Feels like Ishq' and 'Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge'.

Hrithik, on the other hand, will star next in 'Fighter' with Deepika Padukone, and 'Vikram Vedha' with Saif Ali Khan.

'Vikram Vedha' will hit the big screens globally on September 30.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 01:42 PM IST