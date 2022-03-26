Saba Azad misses rumoured beau Hrithik Roshan; says 'Wish you were here my cute'

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad's social media escapade has been unmissable of late. The two are often caught showering each other with cute compliments and fans cannot get enough of the rumoured couple already.

While both Hrithik and Saba have maintained complete silence over their relationship status, their social media has a different story to tell. On Saturday, Saba shared a video of herself from the venue of her concert in Pune, and Hrithik was quick enough to grab the opportunity to rave about his alleged girlfriend.

He shared Saba's post on his Instagram story and wrote, "Kill it you insanely amazing woman," with a white heart emoticon.

He also cheekily added, "Wish I was there for this one!"

Now, Saba didn't miss the chance too to tell Hrithik how much she misses him. She also revealed the special nickname that she has for the 'Krrish' star.

"Wish you was here too my cute," she wrote.

Rumours of Hrithik and Saba dating each other have been doing the rounds for quite some time now. She has even grown close to the actor's family, and a few days ago, she was spotted enjoying a family lunch with the Roshans.

On the professional front, Saba is a musician and an actress, who was last seen in the web show 'Rocket Boys'. She has also starred in the anthology film 'Feels like Ishq' and 'Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge'.

Hrithik, on the other hand, will star next in 'Fighter' with Deepika Padukone, and 'Vikram Vedha' with Saif Ali Khan.

'Vikram Vedha' will hit the big screens globally on September 30.

Advertisement

ALSO READ What is the age difference between Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad?

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 02:00 PM IST