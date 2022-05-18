Saba Ali Khan shares adorable UNSEEN photo of Taimur and Jeh; fans can't stop gushing over their cuteness

Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan on Wednesday shared a cute picture of her nephews Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.

In the adorable picture, Taimur can be seen trying to lift Jehangir. In the caption, Saba said older siblings are always protective towards the younger ones.

"SIBLINGS....too! Big brother protects #timtim Small brother grabs! #jehjaan Younger ones are always playing around !! That's why we have a protective older bhaijaan," she wrote.

As soon as she shared the photo, fans gushed over their cuteness. "Too much cuteness and sweetness in one picture. Adorable kids," a user commented.

Another user wrote, "Beautiful memories for both of them which they will cherish after years."

"Cute little Jeh and shweet tweet Tim tim," another user wrote.

Saba, who is quite active on Instagram, often treats her followers with adorable and unseen snaps of Taimur and Jeh.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan got married in 2012 and welcomed their first child, Taimur, in 2016. In 2021, they once again became parents to baby boy Jehangir Ali Khan, aka, Jeh.

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 01:30 PM IST