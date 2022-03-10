RRR: This is how much Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Jr NTR and Ram Charan charged for SS Rajamouli's film

SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' features an ensemble cast of superstars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and others.

It is officially the release month for the magnum opus, and the makers have braced up the promotional activities. 'RRR' is one of the most awaited pan-Indian movies, which is slated for a worldwide release on March 25.

The film, reportedly made at a whopping budget of Rs 400 crore, has been the talk of the town for quite some time now. According to a report in News18, Ram Charan and Jr NTR were paid Rs 45 crore each for their roles in the period drama.

The report further states that Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, who appear in cameo roles in the film, have been given Rs 9 crore and Rs 25 crore, respectively.

'RRR' is produced by DVV Danayya of DVV Entertainments. Jayantilal Gada (PEN) has bagged the theatrical distribution rights across north India and has also bought worldwide electronic rights for all languages.

'RRR' promises to deliver a visual grandeur, depicting the fictional lives of Indian revolutionaries, Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem. The multilingual magnum opus is gearing up for its grand release globally and will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

