'RRR' promotions: Ram Charan, Jr NTR and SS Rajamouli visit Statue of Unity; see photos

Superstars Ram Charan and Jr NTR are on a promotional spree with director SS Rajamouli for their most-awaited film 'RRR'.

'RRR' has been the talk-of-the-town ever since its inception. From the larger-than-life sets to the stellar cast to catchy music, everything about the films is grand.

The team of 'RRR' is currently in Gujarat to promote the film. On Sunday, the makers shared several photos of the actors and the director from their visit to the Statue of Unity.

In the photos, Ram Charan and Jr NTR can be seen striking their signature hand-shake pose. Take a look:

It may be mentioned that the makers have planned multi-city tour promotions of the highly-anticipated movie across the country.

Last week, they launched an interesting video on social media announcing the beginning of their multi-city promotions. From Hyderabad, Bengalauru, Baroda, Delhi, Amritsar, Jaipur, Kolkatta and Varanasi to Dubai, the makers have chalked out an extensive promotional plan wherein they will be visiting the major potential markets of the country for the film promotions from March 18-22.

Meanwhile, 'RRR' is all set to hit the silver screens on March 25. The magnum opus is touted to be a period action drama and also stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris. Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody are also a part of the film and will be seen in pivotal roles.

The Telugu-language period action drama film is produced by DVV Danayya of DVV Entertainments.

Jayanti Lal Gada of PEN Studios has bagged the theatrical distribution rights across North India and has also bought worldwide electronic rights for all languages. Pen Marudhar will be distributing the film in the North territory.

Published on: Sunday, March 20, 2022, 01:38 PM IST