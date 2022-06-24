Rozlyn Khan, known for ‘bathing in blood’, makes a comeback with 'Aa Bhi Jaa' music video

Actress-model Rozlyn Khan, who made headlines for bathing in blood as a promotional campaign for PETA, has now returned to showbiz after a decade. She has been cast in the music video 'Aa Bhi Jaa' with Rajniesh Duggal.

A little sad in flavour, this ballad tells the story of love, pain and loss.

"The song caught my fancy. It grows on you and video concept is also unusual. I have always played with risks and done different things in my career. As a celebrity model for PETA campaign, I had to sit in tub full of mock blood. I was a little taken aback but I did it and it went on so beautifully. later I went on to do theatre and played protagonist in few of Munshi Premchand Ji's plays. I went completely deglamourized and audience loved it. I was bowled over with Lyrics by Sameer Anjaan ji. Accepting this video was a natural move," says Rozlyn Khan.

The video, which has been shot in Mumbai has a very different way of storytelling. Since Rajniesh has had more experience as an actor, Rozlyn did learn a few more nuances of acting from him. Earlier too, she has done music videos and commercials.

"Story narration in this video is very different, it’s more of hardcore acting. Once music company is finalized, I am waiting for it to reach the listeners. People will enjoy it," she adds.