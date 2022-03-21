Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza begin shooting for 'Mister Mummy' in England

Bhushan Kumar and Hectic Cinema Pvt Ltd are all set to take the audience on a rollercoaster ride with ‘Mister Mummy’ starring Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh.

The film will be directed by Shaad Ali.

The comedy-drama revolves around the story of a couple with opposing choices when it comes to children. The bumpy comic ride is filled with drama, revelations and realisations when destiny brings a twist in the lives of these childhood sweethearts.

The film is sure to tickle your ribs with punch lines galore and comic timing like no other.

Besides Riteish and Genelia, actor Rakesh Bedi will also be seen playing a key role in the film.

‘Mister Mummy’ goes on floors today as Riteish and Genelia start filming the schedule in England. Expected to be shot at several popular locations in the country, ‘Mister Mummy’ will be entirely shot in a start to finish schedule.

Genelia and Riteish dated for almost a decade and finally tied the knot in 2012. The two are doting parents to sons -- Riaan and Rahyl.

Genelia, is best known for her films 'Tujhe Meri Kasam', 'Bommarillu', 'Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na' and 'Force'. It's been a long time since Genelia, the mother of two sons, appeared on the big screen in a lead role. However, she was last seen in a cameo in a Marathi film called 'Mauli' and featured in the Hindi film ‘It’s My Life’ alongside Harman Baweja, which released in 2020.

Meanwhile, Riteish has films like 'Plan A Plan B', 'Kakuda', and 'Visfot' lined up.

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 12:03 PM IST