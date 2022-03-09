Rishi Kapoor's last film 'Sharmaji Namkeen' to release on Amazon Prime on THIS date

Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor's last film 'Sharmaji Namkeen' is all set for a world premiere on an OTT platform.

Directed by Hitesh Bhatia and produced by Excel Entertainment in association with MacGuffin Pictures, the film stars late Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal, both of whom play the titular character, alongside Juhi Chawla, Suhail Nayyar, Taaruk Raina, Satish Kaushik, Sheeba Chaddha, and Isha Talwar.

A relatable and heartwarming story of self-realization and discovery, 'Sharmaji Namkeen' dwells on the life of a recently retired man who discovers his passion for cooking after joining a riotous women’s kitty circle.

The film will stream on Amazon Prime Video starting March 31.

“'Sharmaji Namkeen' is a truly special film and humble tribute to the acting prowess and cinematic brilliance of the late Rishi Kapoor and a testament to the immeasurable talent of Paresh Rawal. Both actors have entertained generations of audiences through their legendary performances. The film is yet another exciting chapter in our long-standing association with Excel Entertainment and we are certain this heartwarming tale will find its special place with customers in India and beyond," said Manish Menghani, head, content licensing, Prime Video

Ritesh Sidhwani, Co-Founder, Excel Entertainment said, “'Sharmaji Namkeen' is a slice-of-life story of an ordinary man and his extraordinary pursuit to find a new meaning in life. We are humbled and thankful to work with the legendary actor, the late Rishi Kapoor, for this epic family entertainer, which remains his last onscreen portrayal. The movie is our tribute to his commanding stardom and charm.”

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 11:22 AM IST