Remo D'Souza Birthday Special: Funniest videos of the choreographer with his wife Lizelle

Bollywood choreographer Remo D'Souza is all set to ring in his 48th birthday on Saturday.

Born on April 2, 1974, Remo has an elder brother and four sisters. While he had always been quite athletic in his younger days, his father, who was a chef in the Indian Air Force, wanted him to join the services too. However, Remo realised that he had no interest in studies and was rather inclidned towards dance and wanted to pursue that as a career.

Remo never took professional training for dance, but instead, he learnt whatever dance he knew by watching movies, music videos and dance shows. He would call Michael Jackson his guru as he used to copy his steps watching his dance on the television and then choreograph his own steps by adding something extra.

Remo marked his debut as a choreographer in Bollywood in 1995 with 'Bollywood Dreams'. He went to choreograph several actors in films like 'Tum Bin', 'Saathiya', 'Dhoom', 'Aksar', '36 China Town', 'Singh is Kinng', 'Rock On!!', 'London Dreams', Pyaar Ka Punchnama' and 'Student of the Year' to name a few.

In 2011, he forayed into filmmaking by turning a director for the films 'F.A.L.T.U' and 'ABCD: Any Body Can Dance'. He went on to direct 'ABCD 2', 'A Flying Jatt', 'Race 3', 'Street Dancer 3D' and 'ABCD 3'. He was also the producer for 'Street Dancer 3D'.

On the personal front, Remo is married to Lizelle, an Anglo-Indian from Mumbai. Lizelle is a costume designer who has designed costumes for many television shows. They have two sons, Dhruv and Gabriel.

Remo and Lizelle often share funny and goofy videos on their Instagram handles and their reels have a different fanbase altogether.

On Remo's birthday, here's a look at some of his funniest videos with his wife on social media:

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022