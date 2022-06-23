'Received sh*t in dabbas, photos morphed on p*rn sites': Sona Mohapatra shares her ordeal after calling out Salman Khan's 'rape comment'

Back in 2016, while promoting the film ‘Sultan’, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan stated that because of the heavy training he had to go through for his role as a wrestler, he felt almost like a rape victim.

He had said, “When I used to walk out of the ring, I used to feel actually like a raped woman walking out… I don’t think you… It was most difficult… I couldn’t take steps. I would eat and then head right back to weight training. That couldn’t stop.”

While the whole industry was quiet at that time Sona was among the lot that openly bashed Salman in a tweet. She wrote, “Women thrashed, people run over, wild life massacred & yet #hero of the nation. 'Unfair'. India full of such supporters.”

The tweet led to Sona being attacked by the actor’s loyal fans, to the extent of her pictures being morphed on adult sites and receiving feces at her studio.

In an interview with ETimes, Sona revealed that besides death threats, she was delivered “sh*t in dabbas (lunch boxes) at her studio”.

“I was being morphed onto p*rn sites and every day there were gang r*pe threats. It was horrible,” revealed the singer.

After Khan's comment went viral and many condemned him on social media but the actor continued to remain mum on the issue.

However, his father and veteran screenwriter Salim Khan contended that his superstar son Salman Khan meant no wrong when he made the remark, but apologised on his behalf.

“Undoubtedly what Salman said is wrong, the simile, example and the context. The intention was not wrong,” Salim Khan tweeted.

“Nevertheless, I apologise on behalf of his family, his fans and his friends. Forgiveness is to pardon the unpardonable or it is no virtue at all,” he added.

