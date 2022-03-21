Real-life 'Gully Boy' Dharmesh Parmar, aka MC Tod Fod, passes away at 24

Rapper Dharmesh Parmar, who went by the name MC Tod Fod, passed away on Sunday.

The rapper was just 24 year old.

As per a report in Rolling Stone India, the cause of his sudden death is not known yet.

MC Tod Fod, one of Mumbai's finest rappers, was a part of the city's multilingual hip-hop group Swadesi.

In 2019, Tod Fod was one of the several Indian hip-hop artists who were called on to be a part of Zoya Akhtar's film 'Gully Boy'.

The film revolved around Ranveer Singh's character Murad who rises from the slums of Dharavi to become one of the most popular rappers in the city and the country.

MC Tod Fod also contributed a verse to the hard-hitting song 'India 91' in the film.

He, along with his group, had performed live on March 19 in Maharashtras's Sandhan valley as a part of an art and music festival.

The young rapper's sudden death has sent shockwaves among the masses, especially followers of the Indian hip-hop genre.

While no official statement has been released by his close ones or his Swadesi yet, an investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of his death.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 10:43 AM IST