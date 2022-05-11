Raveena Tandon recalls when a journalist fat-shamed her and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: 'Aap kitni moti ho gayi hai'

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon who ruled the big screen in the 90s with her charismatic charm, recalled the time she and her contemporary Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were fat-shamed by a journalist.

In an interview with NDTV GoodTimes, the 'Andaz Apna Apna' actress revealed, “There was a time when I had put on a lot of weight after I just delivered my son. And I remember, I started working after that and there was a press conference and that time they were fat-shaming me, they were fat-shaming Aishwarya Rai and I stood up for her at that time and I said she just had a baby.”

For those unversed, Tandon adopted two girls, Pooja and Chhaya, as a single mother in 1995. She married film distributor Anil Thadani in 2004. She gave birth to her daughter Rasha in 2005 and welcomed a son Ranbirvardhan in 2008.

She added, “I remember this journalist saying to me at a conference, ‘Arey Raveena ji, aap kitni moti ho gayi hai. Aap to mast mast hua karti thi, ab aap reality show kar rahi hai. So, I said, ‘Dekhiye bhai sahab, motapa to ghat jayega, lekin aapki surat kaise badal payegi?’”

Raveena was 16 when made her Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in 1991 with ‘Patthar Ke Phool’, and since then her career has only been on the rise.

In December 2021, Raveena made her OTT debut as cop Kasturi Dogra in the series ‘Aranyak’.

Raveena was recently seen in ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ as Ramika Sen. The film stars Yash in the lead role, while Sanjay Dutt plays the antagonist ‘Adheera’.

Released in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam, ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ is written and directed by Prashanth Neel.

She will reunite with Sanjay Dutt for the film ‘Ghudchadi’. The Binoy Gandhi-directorial is a rollercoaster ride full of fun, romance, and drama. It is written by Deepak Kapur Bhardwaj and Binoy Gandhi.

