Raveena Tandon lends her voice to film on girl-child safety ‘Yes Papa’

Raveena was last seen in 'Maatr' that dealt with crimes against women.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 06, 2022, 01:18 PM IST
From PETA to UNICEF, Raveena Tandon has always been involved in philanthropic work. The actress, who was seen in the film 'Maatr' that dealt with crimes against women, has been also vocal about social issues and causes.

She has now lent her voice to Saif Hyder's 'Yes Papa', which is based on girl child abuse, a crime that has been existing in our society and often ignored because very few could gather courage to lodge complaint or take any legal action against the offenders.

National award-winning actor Raveena feels, "Without sensationalising, Saif firmly puts his point across which will create awareness in our society."

Saif's 'Yes Papa' talks about the safety of children in our society, which is our democratic and fundamental right. "Playwright and theater director-turned-filmmaker Saif Hyder wanted to tell this story in a different manner. I was certain that conventional storytelling would not do justice, so I created a world that would disturb my audience and they would feel the undercurrent," says director Hasan.

Mainstream actors like Shraddha Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Sonali Kulkarni and veterans like Zeenat Aman, director Akash Khurana and director Abhishek Chaubey and Bharat Dabholkar also voiced in favour of Saif's film.

The monochrome feature film stars Ananth Narayan Mahadevan, Geetika Tyagi, Tesjaswini Kolhapure and Nandita Puri in pivotal roles.

On the other hand, it is a known fact that besides 'Maatr', Raveena has been a part of many films which reflect the reality of the society like 'Daman' (on domestic violence) and 'Satta' (on politics) among others.

Maintaining that the films are a reflection of the society, she, however, also stated that like any other art, for films too, the type of movie and type of society also matters.

