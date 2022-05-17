Raveena Tandon hits back at Twitter user who compared her to Sonam Kapoor

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon who doesn’t shy away when it comes to giving befitting replies on social media, recently encountered a Twitter user who compared her to actress Sonam Kapoor.

Raveena had tweeted, "We are a tolerant race, have been, will be, and remain so. This is a free country. Worship anyone, if you have to, there have to be equal rights for all."

Reacting to the same, a Twitter user replied, "Such a foolish tweet. So if anyone in India wants to worship Osama, Kasab, Afzal Guru, Yaseen Malik, Hafiz Saeed, Masiid Azhar we should be fine with it because that’s what equal rights mean in a tolerant country right? Even Sonam Kapoor now sounds more reasonable than you."

Hitting back, Raveena responded, “Hahah sadly you will find quite a few who will be worshipping even the satan and the list you gave below. Jinko samajh na tha, who samajh gaye, jo na samjhe, who na samjhe.”

The tweet was later deleted.

Raveena was 16 when made her Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in 1991 with ‘Patthar Ke Phool’, and since then her career has only been on the rise.

In December 2021, Raveena made her OTT debut as cop Kasturi Dogra in the series ‘Aranyak’.

Raveena was recently seen in ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ as Ramika Sen. The film stars Yash in the lead role, while Sanjay Dutt plays the antagonist ‘Adheera’.

Released in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam, ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ is written and directed by Prashanth Neel.

She will reunite with Sanjay Dutt for the film ‘Ghudchadi’. The Binoy Gandhi-directorial is a rollercoaster ride full of fun, romance, and drama. It is written by Deepak Kapur Bhardwaj and Binoy Gandhi.

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 10:07 AM IST