Rashmika Mandanna flaunts her sexy abs and perfectly toned figure in sports bra; see photo

Actress Rashmika Mandanna is currently shooting for her upcoming Bollywood film 'Goodbye' in Rishikesh with megastar Amitabh Bachchan and has a message for her fans.

Taking to her social media, the actress posted a picture flaunting her abs and toned body along with a sweet and encouraging caption that read, "I don't know if I am allowed to post this picture... many of you will not like it.. but posting this story to say that The key to your fitness goals is CONSISTENCY.. -with workouts, with physios, with your diets, with your thoughts, with your journey.. just be consistent and enjoy it.. it wont be fun for a while but when you get used to it.. you'll realise... Sending my love to you."

The actress had grabbed eyeballs across the world for her performance in 'Pushpa' with her songs going viral on the internet. Rashmika is all set to leave a further impact on Bollywood with two projects already lined up.

Her big-ticket Bollywood projects include 'Mission Manju' where she will be seen with Sidharth Malhotra, and 'Goodbye' with Amitabh Bachchan.

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 07:33 PM IST