Rashmika Mandanna Birthday Special: A look at 'Pushpa' star Srivalli's journey from South to Bollywood

Actress Rashmika Mandanna, who is enjoying the success of her latest film 'Pushpa', turned a year older on Tuesday.

It wouldn't be wrong to say that the actress has taken over the country with her charm and talent.

One of South Indian cinema's biggest known actresses, Rashmika made her mark in the industry in a short span and has earned herself the title of 'National Crush'.

In 2016, Rashmika made her acting debut in the Kannada film 'Kirik Party'. After that, the actress has appeared in several successful commercial films like 'Anjani Putra', 'Chalo', 'Geetha Govindam', 'Yajamana', 'Sarileru Neekevvaru', 'Bheeshma', 'Pogaru' and others.

Loading View on Instagram

And now, fresh off the blockbuster success of ‘Pushpa’ that made her character Srivalli a household name and cemented her position as a brand favourite, the young star is fast making an inroad into Bollywood with break neck speed.

Rashmika is one of the few stars who has already signed three Bollywood films, even before her official debut in the Hindi film industry.

Advertisement

Loading View on Instagram

While it was announced that her first Hindi film would be ‘Mission Manju’ opposite Siddharth Malhotra, she was soon signed for Vikas Bahl’s next ‘Goodbye’ with cinema legend Amitabh Bachchan.

In latest news, the actress was also roped in for the Ranbir Kapoor's crime-thriller ‘Animal’ also starring Anil Kapoor.

Loading View on Instagram

Advertisement

Rashmika has double reason to celebrate this birthday, since the biggest filmmakers and production houses are rooting for her.

She is working with both cinema heavyweights and leading millennial actors and all this while she has also been enjoying enormous love from the masses across different corners of the country.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 01:46 PM IST