Rapper Raftaar and his wife Komal Vohra call it quits after 6 years of marriage

Rapper Raftaar, and his wife Komal Vohra have called it quits after six years of marriage. According to reports, the music sensation and his wife, who had been living separately filed for divorce in 2020.

However, the process was delayed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The duo will be finally signing their divorce papers in October this year.

A source told Hindustan Times, “Everything was delayed due to the pandemic. They will sign the divorce papers on October 6.”

The report further stated that problems arose only a couple of days after their marriage in 2016.

Adding that only members close to the couple are aware of this, the source revealed, “Both have moved on in their respective lives and the couple, along with their families, remain cordial.”

Raftaar, whose real name is Dilin Nair met Komal at a friend’s place in 2011. They tied the knot after five years of dating.

The rapper has lent his musical touch to films like "Bullet Raja", "Fugly", "Dangal" and "Andhadhun", and was also seen on "MTV Roadies Revolution" as a gang leader.

Recently, Raftaar sang the title track of Nushrratt Bharuccha's film 'Janhit Mein Jaari'. High on beats, the track brings a perfect mix of fun and catchy rhythm and hard-hitting lyrics which will keep the listeners engrossed.

‘Janhit Mein Jaari’ encompasses the journey of a young girl who sells condoms for a living despite societal resistance. The film released on June 10.