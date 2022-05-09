Rapper Badshah buys a luxury car worth Rs 1.23 crore

Mumbai: Popular rapper Badshah has added a new luxury car into his enviable collection. The 'Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai' hitmaker has bought an Audi Q8 worth a whopping Rs 1.23 crore.

Badshah posted the picture on Instagram. In the image, he is seen posing with his new car dressed in a jacket and black pants as he stood next to the new purchase with one of his hands on it.

He wrote: "Dynamic, sporty, versatile, this car is just like me. I'm excited to start my journey with the #AudiQ8. Thank you for welcoming me to the #AudiExperience @audiin@dhillon_balbir #FutureIsAnAttitude."

On the work front, Badshah has composed and penned Kangana Ranaut's 'Dhaakad' song 'She's on Fire'. He sang the track with Nikita Gandhi.

Talking about the song Kangana Ranaut said, "It's a song which has some great beats and highlights what Agent Agni is all about. The fire within her to destroy her enemies is very strong and the song captures her never-say-die attitude and undying spirit beautifully. We have experimented with costumes, hair and makeup and tried to do something unusual and different. I hope the song is loved by all."

The film's director Razneesh Ghai shared, "Badshah brings an infectious groove to 'She's on fire'. He's got 'Da Beat', the mad lyrics and it's going to rock the nation. And, I have tried to bring a visual aesthetic that's new to our audience. Kangana has outdone herself yet again in various avatars. If we know anything about Kangana, it's that, she is an absolute perfectionist. Her sensuality shines bright in the entire video."

Helmed by Razneesh Ghai, 'Dhaakad' also stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta. It will release on May 20.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Badshah to make his international debut with J Balvin, Tainy

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 11:37 AM IST